Elgin City v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 3Spark
- 7MacEwan
- 8Omar
- 6Dingwall
- 11MacKay
- 9Aitken
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12O'Keefe
- 14McDonald
- 15Sopel
- 17Loveland
- 18Hay
- 19Thomson
- 21Hoban
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 4Wharton
- 5Krones
- 3Clarke
- 11Scally
- 6Morena
- 8Phillips
- 7Roberts
- 9East
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Breen
- 14Wilson
- 15Home
- 16Stewart
- 17Potts
- 18See
- 19Osadolor
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
Home TeamElginAway TeamAlbion
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Elgin City).
Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Aitken.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.