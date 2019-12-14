Scottish League Two
Elgin0Albion0

Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Spark
  • 7MacEwan
  • 8Omar
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11MacKay
  • 9Aitken
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12O'Keefe
  • 14McDonald
  • 15Sopel
  • 17Loveland
  • 18Hay
  • 19Thomson
  • 21Hoban

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Krones
  • 3Clarke
  • 11Scally
  • 6Morena
  • 8Phillips
  • 7Roberts
  • 9East
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Breen
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Home
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Potts
  • 18See
  • 19Osadolor
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Elgin City).

Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).

Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Aitken.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers16112340211935
2Edinburgh City16103332211133
3Cowdenbeath158251813526
4Annan Athletic167452325-225
5Elgin164752217519
6Queen's Park165471921-219
7Stirling164571415-117
8Stenhousemuir164571728-1117
9Albion154382029-915
10Brechin1641112035-1513
