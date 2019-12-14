Scottish League Two
Brechin1Cowdenbeath0

Brechin City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 2Reekie
  • 6Page
  • 5Hill
  • 3McIntosh
  • 7Hamilton
  • 4Brown
  • 8Allan
  • 11Inglis
  • 10McCord
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Duncanson
  • 14McLaughlin
  • 15Watt
  • 16Knox
  • 17Ngoy
  • 18Crawford
  • 21Sinclair

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 2PyperBooked at 5mins
  • 4Todd
  • 5Barr
  • 3Swann
  • 11Allan
  • 6Hamilton
  • 7Herd
  • 8Buchanan
  • 9Smith
  • 10Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Pollock
  • 19Glass
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right.

Attempt saved. Paul Allan (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Allan.

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Page (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Attempt blocked. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).

Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers16112340211935
2Edinburgh City16103332211133
3Cowdenbeath158251813526
4Annan Athletic167452325-225
5Elgin164752217519
6Queen's Park165471921-219
7Stirling164571415-117
8Stenhousemuir164571728-1117
9Albion154382029-915
10Brechin1641112035-1513
