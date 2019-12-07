Sunday's gossip column: Pogba, Vidal, James, Bale, Sancho

Real Madrid are preparing to offer Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 28, and Wales winger Gareth Bale, 30, as part of a swap deal for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Eldesmarque, via Express)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has hinted midfielder Arturo Vidal could move to Manchester United, with £13m on the table for the 32-year-old Chilean. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, the Bernabeu outfit must raise £84m in January transfer sales to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. (Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says England forward Jadon Sancho will not be leaving the club in January, despite Manchester United being heavily linked with the 19-year-old. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has denied he is in the running for the vacant manager's job at Everton, despite being present at Goodison Park to watch the Toffees win on Saturday. (Goal)

How did Prime's Premier League debut go? Was broadcaster's debut a success?

Manager Jose Mourinho wants to make Juventus and Turkey defender Merih Demiral his first signing at Tottenham, and joins Arsenal and Manchester United in chasing the 21-year-old. (Sun)

Meanwhile, former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out taking the vacant job at Arsenal. (TYC Sports, via Mail)

Chelsea are lining up a £40m offer for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, 24, with the Stamford Bridge club keen to trigger a buy-back clause in their former player's contract. (Telegraph)

Liverpool are interested in Fluminese striker Evanilson, 20, who will be available on a free transfer in February. (Netflu, via Sun)

Newcastle are preparing to make at least one January signing, with Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen, 22, on manager Steve Bruce's radar. (Telegraph)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he wants Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 32, to sign a contract extension. (Marca)

Olympiacos right-back Omar Elabdellaoui is a target for Aston Villa and Celtic and the 28-year-old Norway international says he has "decisions" to make. (Birmingham Live)

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has revealed that his then team-mate Wayne Rooney gifted him a Lamborghini after the Argentine was mocked by the rest of the squad for driving an Audi. (Mail)