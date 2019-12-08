Rangers v Celtic: Scottish League Cup final select XI

Media playback is not supported on this device Head to head: Morelos v Edouard

Scottish League Cup final: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 8 December Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

The results are in. We had more than 35,000 submissions for our Scottish League Cup final combined team selector, so who made the XI?

It's no surprise to see Rangers' top scorer Alfredo Morelos included, along with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who is an injury doubt for today's big game.

However, the most popular pick was Celtic's in-form Ryan Christie, who is on 16 goals for the season, just ahead of Rangers skipper James Tavernier, who was the overwhelming favourite for the right-back slot.

Fraser Forster gets the nod ahead of Allan McGregor, with 58% of the votes cast for the goalkeeper's gloves.

Celtic cleaned up in the midfield and while Ryan Kent, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield were included in more of your fantasy teams than Ibrox team-mate Borna Barisic, the Croatia international was the most-chosen in a tight contest for left-back.