Scottish League Two: Edinburgh narrow gap on leaders Cove Rangers

Edinburgh City narrowed the gap on Scottish League Two leaders Cove Rangers to two points after beating Paul Hartley's side 2-1.

Two Liam Henderson headers put City in command before Martin Scott replied for the visitors.

Third-placed Cowdenbeath are now eight points off the summit after drawing 0-0 at home to Elgin City, while Annan Athletic drew to within two points of Cowden with a 2-1 win at Stenhousemuir.

Kyle Wilkie's injury-time strike won it for Annan after Matthew Douglas headed the visitors level to cancel out David Hopkirk's nodded opener.

The division's bottom two sides both won to keep the gap between them at four points, with Declan Byrne scoring twice in Albion Rovers' 2-0 victory at home to Queen's Park.

Basement side Brechin City trailed twice to Stirling Albion with Sean Heaver's opener cancelled out by Kieran Inglis and Paul McManus netting a penalty after Dylan Mackin had restored Albion's advantage.

McManus headed his second after the break and Lewis McMinn's long-range strike made sure of victory.