Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United: Alleged racist abuse and objects thrown at Fred

Fred was about to take a Manchester United corner when the incident happened

Anti-racism body Kick It Out says it has been "inundated" with reports of alleged racist abuse from a number of fans in Saturday's Manchester derby.

United midfielder Fred also seemed to be hit by an object thrown from the crowd when the Brazilian went to take a corner midway through the second half.

"We hope swift action is taken to identify the offenders," Kick It Out said in a statement.

Video footage showed one man appearing to make monkey gestures at Fred.

"I've seen it on the video and the fella must be ashamed of himself. It is unacceptable and I hope he won't be watching any football any more," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United forward Marcus Rashford added: "I wasn't aware of it during the game but it can happen and we've seen it happen lately. The fact it is still happening is not good enough."

With United leading 2-0, a number of objects were thrown by supporters in the home end when Fred went to take a corner in the 67th minute.

The Brazilian moved away from the corner flag before going back to take the set-piece.

City midfielder Fernandinho, along with other home players, urged the fans in that corner to calm down.

Play resumed a few moments later once referee Anthony Taylor picked up a number of objects in that area of the pitch.