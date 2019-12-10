Rangers v Young Boys: Group stage quiz

Europa League: Rangers v Young Boys Venue: Ibrox Date: Thursday, 12 December Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Rangers hope to prolong their Europa League campaign beyond the new year when they take on Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday in their final Group G fixture.

Get in the mood for the big game by testing your knowledge of the Ibrox side's group campaign so far.