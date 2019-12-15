Celtic v Hibernian

Follow live coverage here from 14:30 GMT

Available for Celtic again are goalkeeper Fraser Forster, right-back Jeremie Frimpong, striker Odsonne Edouard, captain Scott Brown and fellow midfielders Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie after being rested for Thursday's Europa League defeat by Cluj. Hatem Abd Elhamed, Jozo Simunovic and Daniel Arzani remain out.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will miss the trip west with a calf injury, while defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are both pushing for involvement after their returns to training, with the former closer to a first-team berth.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I took that calculated risk [resting players], if you want to call that, on Thursday because I have to think about the squad as a whole. I can't keep running the players into the ground in pressure games. Hopefully that will work in our favour and, come Sunday, we will be ready to go."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "It's a difficult game to get at any time. They have just come off winning a cup final that could have gone either way as well. They are in terrific form, but we believe we are a good team as well and in a good place."

Did you know? Ryan Christie has been directly involved in six of Celtic's last nine league goals (three goals, three assists), with these six goal involvements coming across the last three Premiership games.