Scottish Premiership
Motherwell0Rangers0

Motherwell v Rangers

Follow live coverage from 11:15 GMT

Centre-half Peter Hartley and forwards Devante Cole and Christy Manzinga have all fully recovered for Motherwell after a bug that hit Fir Park last week. Midfielder Christian Ilic will again be missing along with long-term absentees Charles Dunne and David Turnbull.

Rangers will be without Filip Helander - the centre-half is waiting for scan results on a foot injury, while midfielder Steven Davis is also a doubt for the Fir Park clash. Centre-half George Edmundson should recover from a bout of illness, while winger Jordan Jones is closing in on a return from a knee injury.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "There were people who were not 100% and we managed to get a very good week of results. So hopefully everybody is right at it again and our energy levels will be even higher."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It's been tough to pick ourselves up, the players and the staff, for this game [the draw against Young Boys to put Rangers in the last 32 of the Europa League]. On the back of a cup final where we put everything into that game and had two days to recover, no one should understate what they've done."

Did you know? Motherwell have not won a Premiership game against Rangers since Boxing Day 2002 - meaning the Ibrox side are unbeaten in their last 44 league matchups against Motherwell.

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 24Mugabi
  • 3Carroll
  • 6Campbell
  • 22Donnelly
  • 19Polworth
  • 44Cole
  • 9Long
  • 14Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 5Hartley
  • 11Seedorf
  • 17Scott
  • 37MacIver
  • 52O'Hara

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 19Katic
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 8Jack
  • 18Kamara
  • 17Aribo
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 4Edmundson
  • 9Defoe
  • 13Foderingham
  • 16Halliday
  • 21Barker
  • 24Stewart
  • 25Polster
Referee:
Don Robertson

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Aberdeen189542622432
4Motherwell1710162922731
5Kilmarnock186571721-423
6Hibernian175752729-222
7Ross County175572035-1520
8Livingston184772327-419
9St Mirren1843111527-1215
10St Johnstone163671433-1915
11Hearts172691628-1212
12Hamilton1826101631-1512
View full Scottish Premiership table

