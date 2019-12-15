Attempt blocked. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Women's Super League: Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 11Beckie
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 5Campbell
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 8Scott
- 15Hemp
- 18White
- 10Stanway
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 7Coombs
- 9Bremer
- 17Lee
- 25Wullaert
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
Brighton Women
- 13Harris
- 12Lundorf Skovsen
- 14Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 15Green
- 4Bowman
- 19Simpkins
- 7Whelan
- 9Umotong
- 27Le Garrec
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 8Barton
- 10Natkiel
- 11Nildén
- 17Connolly
- 21Le Tissier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ini-Abasi Umotong.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Matilde Lundorf Skovsen.
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Attempt blocked. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Janine Beckie.
Attempt saved. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Foul by Megan Campbell (Manchester City Women).
Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women).
Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Harris.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp following a set piece situation.
Back pass by Matilde Lundorf Skovsen (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
(Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
