The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women2Brighton Women0

Women's Super League: Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 11Beckie
  • 4Bonner
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Campbell
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 8Scott
  • 15Hemp
  • 18White
  • 10Stanway

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Bremer
  • 17Lee
  • 25Wullaert
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo

Brighton Women

  • 13Harris
  • 12Lundorf Skovsen
  • 14Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 15Green
  • 4Bowman
  • 19Simpkins
  • 7Whelan
  • 9Umotong
  • 27Le Garrec

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 8Barton
  • 10Natkiel
  • 11Nildén
  • 17Connolly
  • 21Le Tissier

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ini-Abasi Umotong.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Matilde Lundorf Skovsen.

Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).

Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.

Attempt blocked. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Janine Beckie.

Attempt saved. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Janine Beckie.

Foul by Megan Campbell (Manchester City Women).

Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women).

Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Harris.

Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp following a set piece situation.

Back pass by Matilde Lundorf Skovsen (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

(Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109012742327
2Man City Women108022131824
3Chelsea Women87102041622
4Man Utd Women9504167915
5Everton Women9504129315
6Tottenham Women9414811-313
7Reading Women83231216-411
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9B'ham City Women8215515-107
10Brighton Women10136719-126
11Bristol City Women9036630-243
12Liverpool Women9027211-92
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC