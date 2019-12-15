The FA Women's Super League
Everton Women0Arsenal Women1

Women's Super League: Everton v Arsenal

Line-ups

Everton Women

  • 23Korpela
  • 14Morgan
  • 5van Es
  • 6GeorgeBooked at 32mins
  • 3Turner
  • 21Clemaron
  • 20Finnigan
  • 8Kaagman
  • 17Graham
  • 11Kelly
  • 16Cain

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 2Hinds
  • 4Brougham
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 10Magill
  • 13Stringer
  • 15Pike

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 17Evans
  • 6Williamson
  • 15McCabe
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 14Roord
  • 7van de Donk
  • 23MeadSubstituted forMaierat 38'minutes
  • 11Miedema

Substitutes

  • 8Nobbs
  • 16Quinn
  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 20Maier
  • 26Grant
  • 27Filis
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Everton Ladies 0, Arsenal Women 1.

Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies).

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kika van Es.

Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).

Attempt saved. Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Leonie Maier replaces Beth Mead because of an injury.

Booking

Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 0, Arsenal Women 1. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kim Little.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies).

Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

Lucy Graham (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Sunday 15th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women109012742327
2Man City Women108022231924
3Chelsea Women87102041622
4Man Utd Women9504167915
5Everton Women9504129315
6Tottenham Women9414811-313
7Reading Women83231216-411
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9B'ham City Women8215515-107
10Brighton Women10136720-136
11Bristol City Women9036630-243
12Liverpool Women9027211-92
View full The FA Women's Super League table

