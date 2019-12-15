First Half ends, Everton Ladies 0, Arsenal Women 1.
Women's Super League: Everton v Arsenal
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Everton Women
- 23Korpela
- 14Morgan
- 5van Es
- 6GeorgeBooked at 32mins
- 3Turner
- 21Clemaron
- 20Finnigan
- 8Kaagman
- 17Graham
- 11Kelly
- 16Cain
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 2Hinds
- 4Brougham
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 10Magill
- 13Stringer
- 15Pike
Arsenal Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 17Evans
- 6Williamson
- 15McCabe
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 14Roord
- 7van de Donk
- 23MeadSubstituted forMaierat 38'minutes
- 11Miedema
Substitutes
- 8Nobbs
- 16Quinn
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 20Maier
- 26Grant
- 27Filis
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kika van Es.
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Leonie Maier replaces Beth Mead because of an injury.
Booking
Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 0, Arsenal Women 1. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kim Little.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).
Lucy Graham (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.