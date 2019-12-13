Arsenal v Manchester City

The futures of both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta have been the subject of speculation

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have no new reported injury problems following their midweek Europa League draw against Standard Liege.

Hector Bellerin and Nicolas Pepe are doubts with respective thigh and knee injuries, while Kieran Tierney is definitely out after dislocating his shoulder against West Ham on Monday.

Manchester City will be without top scorer Sergio Aguero and defender John Stones, who both have thigh injuries.

David Silva suffered a kick on the leg last time out and he will be monitored.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: As Pep Guardiola brings up 200 games in charge of Manchester City, their faltering attempt to win a third successive Premier League title has prompted some talk that this might be the beginning of the end.

While only he will have a real inkling about that, there IS the possibility that it might soon be the start of his assistant Mikel Arteta's career as the main man in charge - at Arsenal.

The former Gunners midfielder is up there alongside Carlo Ancelotti as the bookmakers' favourites to succeed Unai Emery, with interim boss Freddie Ljungberg's prospects rated much lower.

A first Arsenal win in eight league games against City could change the order, but that too is the outside bet.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We will watch the previous Arsenal games and figure out what they will do. Arsenal have a typical style of play.

"They have quality between the lines with [Mesut] Ozil and [Alexandre] Lacazette."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Will Arsenal win? No.

Manchester City won comfortably in Europe on Wednesday night after making a few changes and I am expecting to see a response to their derby defeat when their regulars return to action for this one.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost their last five games against Manchester City, including the 2018 League Cup final, which gave Pep Guardiola his first trophy in charge.

The other four defeats came in the league - Arsenal haven't lost five consecutive top-flight matches against one side since doing so versus Manchester United between September 1983 and August 1985.

Arsenal

Arsenal's win at West Ham last weekend was their first in eight league games.

They haven't won any of their last five home matches in all competitions, losing the last two.

The Gunners have won five of their 16 Premier League games in 2019-20, exactly half as many as at this stage last season.

They have kept just one clean sheet at home in this season's Premier League.

Arsenal could concede the opening goal in a sixth successive Premier League match for the first time.

They have won 10 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season - no other side has earned more.

All five of Alexandre Lacazette's goals this season have come at home.

