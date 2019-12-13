Manchester United v Everton

Duncan Ferguson enjoyed an emotional win in his first game as Everton's caretaker manager

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard could miss out because of the muscle injury he sustained during last week's derby.

Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah are not yet fit but will all start full training next week.

Everton's Seamus Coleman could feature after three games out with a rib injury, but fellow full-back Lucas Digne is struggling with a groin issue.

Theo Walcott and Fabian Delph are also doubts and Yerry Mina's hamstring complaint will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: For the first time in over six years, there will be a man called Ferguson in the Old Trafford dugout again.

'Big Dunc' might have expected to be suited and booted just the once, but the manner and emotion of the victory over Chelsea was too powerful. Evertonians loved his performance, the big wigs upstairs happy to sanction an encore that gives them more time to select the right man for the long term.

Success at United could cloud that issue, but how likely is that?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side seem to have turned a corner. Scoring freely, winning regularly and now closing in on the top four.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We lost quite clearly against Everton last year. We've spoken enough about what happened that day and how we looked like a team. It was more or less a shambles.

"But I've said too many times this year as well, we're not that group anymore. This is a different group, a group that's ready for the fight and is ready for the football.

"Mentality sometimes is strange to explain. The mood in the camp is different, definitely."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United tore Manchester City apart last week and could have scored a lot more than the two goals they managed in the first 30 minutes.

Everton obviously won't be as open as City were and will put in another extremely committed performance but, even so, I am backing United.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

United have won three of the past four league meetings, but lost 4-0 the last time the teams met in April.

Manchester United have won 36 of their 54 Premier League games versus Everton (D9, L9), more than any side has won against another.

Everton's solitary victory in their past 26 Premier League away matches against United was by 1-0 in December 2013 (D5, L20).

Manchester United

United could win three successive Premier League games for the first time since January, when they won six in a row.

They are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at Old Trafford in all competitions (W6, D4).

However, 24 points after 16 matches is their joint-lowest points tally at this stage of a Premier League season.

Manchester United could set a club Premier League record of 11 consecutive games without a clean sheet.

United have had eight penalties in the league this season, scoring four - both totals are higher than those of any other side.

Manchester United have fielded five teenagers in the division this season, more than any other side.

Marcus Rashford has already equalled his best Premier League goal tally in a single season with 10 in 16 games, including seven goals in eight appearances at Old Trafford.

Everton