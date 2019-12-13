Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Nuno Espirito Santo (right) played under Jose Mourinho at Porto

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are set to be much changed from the side that won in Europe in midweek.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo made seven changes for the game against Besiktas and top scorer Raul Jimenez is among those set to return.

Spurs are also likely to restore many first-choice players, who were rested for the midweek trip to Bayern Munich.

Harry Winks could feature, having returned to training after an ankle injury, but Tanguy Ndombele is still nursing a groin problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: The last time Wolves enjoyed an unbeaten run longer than this in the top flight was in 1959 - an unscathed 18-game streak which included them lifting the title. To beat that record, they would need to remain blemish-free until after 23 January, by which time they will have faced Manchester City and Liverpool twice.

Their initial challenge will be to negotiate a reinvigorated Tottenham, who've accumulated as many victories in Jose Mourinho's first four games in charge as they did in Mauricio Pochettino's last 15.

Perhaps equally as significantly, Spurs have even ended their away-day hoodoo during Mourinho's tenure, which will only serve to inspire them at a ground where they were also successful last season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho on Nuno Espirito Santo: "[He] is getting some praise for the work he is doing. In my opinion, not enough. He deserves more than what he is getting. Fantastic work.

"He is a much better manager than a player. I'm not saying he was a bad player, but he's a much better manager. Wolves are one of the best teams from a tactical point of view."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-September - 11 games ago - and it is clear they have got a bit of extra quality going right through their side.

Those runs cannot last forever though, and I am going to go for a Tottenham win.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v comedian and author David Baddiel

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The home team hasn't won any of the last five times these sides have met, with the away side winning on three occasions.

Tottenham have scored eight goals in their past three visits to Wolves.

Three of Wolves' last four Premier League home goals against Spurs have come from penalties.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

They have gone 11 league games without defeat (W5, D6) - they haven't had a better unbeaten run in the top flight since 1959.

Wolves' tally of 24 points is their highest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1979.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost only one of their past 16 Premier League home games (W9, D6), a 5-2 defeat against Chelsea in September.

Nine of their 16 league games this season have ended level - only Ipswich, in 1992-93, and Sunderland, in 2014-15, have drawn more matches at this stage of the competition.

Since the start of last season, Wolves have taken 21 points from the established top six teams, more than any other side outside of that elite group.

Tottenham Hotspur