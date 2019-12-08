Jamie McGonigle: Crusaders striker wins Player of the Month award

Jamie McGonigle has scored seven league goals for Crusaders since a summer move from Coleraine

Crusaders striker Jamie McGonigle has been named Player of the Month for November by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

McGonigle helped the Cruses complete the month unbeaten, weighing in with four goals and a handful of assists.

"I've settled in really well and I think the Crusaders fans are starting to see the best of me," said the 23-year-old.

Larne's Jeff Hughes was runner-up, with Glentoran's Robbie McDaid in third.

McGonigle has made a bright start to life at Seaview after his summer move from Coleraine.

"The move has worked out well for me so far. Training full-time suits me down to the ground and I feel like it has improved my game," he added.

"We had a mixed start to the season but I feel like we are now coming into a bit of form. I'm confident that we can kick-on over the Christmas period."