Match ends, Real Betis 3, Athletic Club 2.
Real Betis 3-2 Athletic Bilbao: Joaquin hits hat-trick aged 38
Real Betis' legendary captain Joaquin is showing no signs of slowing down after netting his first career hat-trick at 38 years and 140 days old.
Winger Joaquin opened the scoring in the second minute against an Athletic Bilbao side with the best defensive record in La Liga.
Having curled in his second after 11 minutes, he fired in again to complete an 18-minute treble after 20 minutes.
That saw him become the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick.
Joaquin's early goals proved the difference as Yuri Berchiche added to Inaki Williams' penalty late on to make for a nervous final 15 minutes for the hosts.
|Oldest hat-trick scorers across Europe's top-five leagues
|Country
|Player
|Age
|Spain
|Joaquin
|38 years and 140 days
|Germany
|Claudio Pizarro
|37 years and 151 days
|England
|Teddy Sheringham
|37 years and 146 days
|Italy
|Silvio Piola
|37 years and 51 days
|France
|Tony Cascarino
|37 years and 31 days
Achieving the feat in his 533rd Spanish top-flight game, Joaquin broke Alfredo di Stefano's record as the competition's oldest hat-trick scorer which had stood for 55 years.
Donato remains the oldest La Liga goalscorer, and Joaquin will need to score again in two years' time to beat that.
Joaquin also jumps ahead of those to score hat-tricks deep into their careers across Europe's top leagues.
In the Premier League, Teddy Sheringham is both the oldest goalscorer at 40 years and 268 days, and the oldest hat-trick scorer at 37 years and 146 days.
Claudio Pizarro still leads the way in the Bundesliga, while former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino remains Ligue 1's oldest hat-trick scorer.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 5Bartra
- 4Feddal
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 32GonzálezSubstituted forGarcía Fernándezat 80'minutes
- 20LainezSubstituted forKaptoumat 73'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 10Canales
- 18GuardadoBooked at 90mins
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 16MorónSubstituted forIglesiasat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3García Fernández
- 9Iglesias
- 11Tello
- 13Martín Fernández
- 19Barragán
- 21Kaptoum
- 37Gutiérrez
Ath Bilbao
- 1Simón
- 21CapaSubstituted forLarrazabalat 82'minutes
- 5Álvarez
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 14García Carrillo
- 8LópezBooked at 90mins
- 9WilliamsBooked at 77mins
- 34SancetSubstituted forSan Joséat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 11CórdobaSubstituted forNúñezat 45'minutesBooked at 46mins
- 23Kodro
Substitutes
- 3Núñez
- 6San José
- 12Larrazabal
- 13Herrerín
- 15Lekue
- 19Gómez
- 25Villalibre
- Referee:
- Valentín Pizarro Gómez
- Attendance:
- 46,106
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 3, Athletic Club 2.
Booking
Unai López (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.
Hand ball by Yuri (Athletic Club).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Mikel San José (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Wilfrid Kaptoum (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Gaizka Larrazabal replaces Ander Capa.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Javi García replaces Edgar González.
Booking
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Loren Morón.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 3, Athletic Club 2. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Unai López following a set piece situation.
Booking
Wilfrid Kaptoum (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wilfrid Kaptoum (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Wilfrid Kaptoum replaces Diego Lainez.
Foul by Kenan Kodro (Athletic Club).
Edgar González (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Álex Moreno (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín.
Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel San José replaces Oihan Sancet.
Foul by Yuri (Athletic Club).
Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.