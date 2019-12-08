From the section

Jamie Vardy continued his stunning club form by scoring twice as second-place Leicester City claimed a club record eighth consecutive Premier League win with a 4-1 victory at Aston Villa.

Vardy scored for an eighth game in a row when he rounded Tom Heaton.

Kelechi Iheanacho then turned in a cross before Villa's Jack Grealish swept home to reduce the deficit .

Jonny Evans headed in a third for Leicester before Vardy drilled in a low effort to complete the win.