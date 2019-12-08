Football gossip: Pedro, Smalling, Haaland, Arteta, Vieira, Ibrahimovic

Arsenal are leading Everton and Leicester in a bid to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, once his season-long loan at Roma ends. (Mirror)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Pedro in January, with the Spain winger, 32, out of favour at Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Juventus have offered Erling Braut Haaland 3m euros (£2.5m) a year in salary after finding out the 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has a release clause of 30m euros (£25.3m). (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Former boss David Moyes and Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira lead Everton's list of possible replacements for Marco Silva, while Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim is also of interest. (Mirror)

Manchester City assistant boss Mikel Arteta is now top of Arsenal's list to replace Unai Emery after Brendan Rodgers and former player Patrick Vieira committed themselves to Leicester and Nice respectively. (Express)

But Gunners legend Vieira says he is not unmoved by the situation at Emirates Stadium. (Canal+, via Mail)

And Vieira has told friends he is interested in taking the Arsenal job. (Daily Star)

Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac also wants to take over at Arsenal and will attend the Gunners' Premier League match against West Ham on Monday. (Goal)

Despite being linked with AC Milan, Bologna and Napoli, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, may not necessarily return to Serie A after leaving LA Galaxy, says his agent Mino Raiola. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

AC Milan director of football Frederic Massara says his club are waiting on Ibrahimovic to decide his next move. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

The owners of Paris St-Germain are close to securing a stake in Leeds that could lead to a £120m takeover if the club reach the Premier League. (Daily Star)

West Ham have contacted Middlesbrough about a potential move to bring Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph, 32, back to the club. (90min)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Chelsea and Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 28, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

After starting his third game in a row, Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, says Barcelona is the perfect place for him, despite being linked with Juventus and Inter Milan. (Goal)

Arsenal will not cut short Eddie Nketiah's season-long loan at Leeds despite the 20-year-old striker not yet starting a game in the Championship this year. (Sun)