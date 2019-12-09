Rangers 0-1 Celtic: League Cup final 'went my way' - Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster saves from Rangers' Ryan Jack in the first half

Fraser Forster said "I can't say how much this means to me" after the goalkeeper's heroics helped earn Celtic a fourth consecutive League Cup trophy.

Forster's performance in the 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park was described as "world class" by manager Neil Lennon.

The 31-year-old pulled off a string of saves, including Alfredo Morelos' penalty as 10-man Celtic held out.

"It was just one of them days, it went my way today. I'm buzzing," he said.

Forster, who made 140 appearances for Celtic between 2010 and 2014, returned to the club on loan in August after falling out of favour at Southampton.

Christopher Jullien slammed in the winner with Celtic's only shot on target, but three minutes later of a frantic contest, Jeremie Frimpong was sent off after fouling Morelos in the box, only for Forster to save the Colombian's penalty.

The Celtic goalkeeper also spectacularly denied Ryan Jack before the break as well as Morelos on three occasions.

"As long as you win, that's all that matters," Forster said. "We really had to fight and grind it out.

"There's been days when it's not gone my way, today it has. I didn't really think about the penalty to be honest. I picked the way it went. I'll take it.

"That's why I came back; to play in games like this, to win silverware, to play European football."

'A beautiful day'

French defender Jullien was marginally offside for the winning goal, but the 26-year-old was unconcerned after winning his first trophy as a professional.

"I have to congratulate all the team," Jullien told BBC Scotland. "We just did a job, it was amazing. It shows the strength of the team.

"For me, it's a beautiful day. It's the first time I have won a trophy.

"It was really difficult. We just fought all the way. It's just unbelievable."