Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Roy Hodgson will celebrate 100 games as Crystal Palace manager when his side face fierce rivals Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are without injured full-backs Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt and Joel Ward.

Central defender Mamadou Sakho is suspended, with Jairo Riedewald expected to start in the Premier League for the first time since February 2018.

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens serves a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

Aaron Connolly's fitness is being monitored but Solly March and Jose Izquierdo remain out.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alibruceball: Palace/Brighton, Eagles/Seagulls, Venables/Mullery - it's one of the quirkier derbies in English football but the rivalry is keenly felt.

I've seen a fair bit of these two teams recently and they've been impressive. I watched Brighton deservedly win at Arsenal and then follow that up with a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves.

I also saw Palace manager Roy Hodgson organise a counter-attacking masterclass to beat Bournemouth after Mamadou Sakho was sent off early in that game. Despite injuries to all of his key defenders at various stages this season, Hodgson's side still have one of the best defensive records in the league.

Brighton, looking for a third successive win against their great rivals, will have more of the ball but that doesn't guarantee you anything.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, speaking ahead of his 100th game in charge of the club: "We've performed to the level we can be expected to perform to and sometimes a little bit higher.

"I'm very happy to be celebrating 100 games with the club - that is a good record these days, but I hope to go beyond 100 games too."

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "I've been told how big this game is for the fans - pretty much every day. I'm sure it will be a lively game under the lights, and on television.

"It's an atmosphere we'll relish, and the players know what it means to the supporters.

"Crystal Palace are well-organised, Roy Hodgson is an experienced coach who talks a lot of sense. They have a good points tally and a good clarity of what they're trying to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This should be pretty spiky, and it is also very hard to call.

I am going to go with Crystal Palace to take the derby honours, though, and Roy Hodgson deserves a lot of credit for the job he has done.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won only one of the eight top-flight meetings (D2, L5).

Brighton completed the league double over Palace last season for the first time since 1983-84.

The Seagulls haven't won three in a row in this fixture since December 1983.

There have been 15 goals scored in the past four meetings in all competitions.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have kept three consecutive league clean sheets, one short of their top-flight record.

They have lost each of their last three league games played on a Monday.

Palace have kept six league clean sheets, a tally only surpassed by Leicester prior to the latest round of fixtures.

A league-low 13 goals have been scored at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have 10 more points than at the same stage last season.

If selected, Andros Townsend will be making his 200th Premier League appearance.

Brighton & Hove Albion