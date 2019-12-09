Brighton v Wolves: Two arrests for homophobic abuse during Premier League match

Fans at the Amex Stadium held coloured cards before kick-off to create a rainbow as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign which supports the LGBT community

Brighton say two "visiting supporters" were arrested for homophobic abuse during Sunday's Premier League game against Wolves at Amex Stadium.

Wolves "strongly condemned" the behaviour and said they are "offering support" to Sussex Police.

In a statement, the club added: "There is no room in football or society for discrimination of any kind."

A Brighton statement said the individuals were ejected by stewards and arrested outside.

"It's both sad and depressing that once again we find ourselves having to address another situation of discriminatory abuse," said Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber.

The incident came as the Premier League supported Stonewall's anti-homophobia Rainbow Laces campaign, with rainbow flags and banners visible at Brighton and other Premier League grounds.

On Sunday, Everton said they were investigating claims of homophobic chanting during Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea.