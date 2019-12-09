Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers 'nothing to lose' against Glenavon

Carrick midfielder Willie Faulkner is a major injury doubt for the trip to Glenavon

Carrick Rangers manager Niall Currie says his team have "nothing to lose" in Tuesday night's rearranged Irish Premiership game against Glenavon.

Currie's side ran out 6-2 winners when the sides met in the league at Taylor's Avenue on 30 November but the Carrick boss insists his team are underdogs.

"We are not expected to win at Mourneview Park and we love it that way," said Currie.

Carrick lie seventh in the league, four points ahead of Glenavon in ninth.

"We are a very inexperienced Premiership team and we are learning on our feet and learning very well - the boys are getting better," added Currie after Saturday's 3-0 home win over Institute.

"We've had a wonderful season so far and we just want that to continue but we will stay humble.

"This is a wonderful group of players and I can't praise them highly enough - the endeavour, the desire, the enthusiasm, the passion and the togetherness in the changing room."

Currie revealed that midfielder Willie Faulkner is a major injury doubt for the match in Lurgan while Kyle Cherry is also doubtful.

"Willie had a wee slight achilles problem before the game against Institute and he hurt it again in training on Thursday night. He will probably miss the game on Tuesday evening.

"Kyle Cherry came off with an ankle injury as well so that brings us down to the bare bones again. Hopefully fingers crossed Kyle will be ok but we have Liam Hassin there and I have great faith in him."

Glenavon will hope to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat by Larne on Saturday.