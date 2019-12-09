Irish Premiership: Linfield win ugly and Swifts and Sky Blues stop the rot

Jimmy Callacher rises above Jamie Harney as Linfield move above Cliftonville in the league table

Four consecutive Saturdays - four different leaders at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Yes, it was another dramatic day in the Irish League's top flight as Linfield hit the front for the first time this season - succeeding Cliftonville, who worked their way to the summit on 16 November, Coleraine who topped the table on 23 November and Crusaders, who led the pack on 30 November.

Here are a few things we noticed as the tale of the 2019-20 title chase continued to unfold.

Linfield winning ugly

They say the secret of winning league titles is grinding out victories when you are not playing at your best and even the most ardent Linfield fan would have to admit that the champions have not been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks.

Crucially though David Healy's side continue to rack up the wins and have emerged from their last three league outings with single-goal successes - 2-1 at Ballymena and 1-0 at home to Larne and Cliftonville.

Those results see the Blues head the table on goal difference with two fixtures in hand - against Larne and Warrenpoint Town.

With loads of strength in depth to see them through the winter are things looking ominous for the opposition or can the other contenders stay in touch and be in a position to mount a title challenge following the busy festive period?

The champions have plenty of firepower at their disposal but their defence continues to lay the foundations with just 11 goals conceded in 17 games so far in the campaign - the lowest tally in the division.

Aaron starrin' for Coleraine

Aaron Jarvis grabbed his share of the headlines at the weekend as his double - one of them a stunning long-range effort - rescued a point for Coleraine in their 2-2 draw at home to Glentoran.

That's five for the season and three in his last two matches for the ex-Institute midfielder.

The Bannsiders have struggled to maintain the form which took them to that lengthy unbeaten run at the start of the campaign - but despite their shaky spell Oran Kearney's men are still well in the hunt, level on points with leaders Linfield.

The Glens have been coming up on the rails in recent weeks and three points at Ballycastle Road would have put them right in the mix heading into the Christmas season.

Mick McDermott's men are still well placed however and a tilt at securing a first Gibson Cup triumph since 2009 could be on the cards for the men from the east.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jarvis double earns Bannsiders a point

Sky Blues and Swifts stop the rot

Ballymena United ended their dismal run of 11 league outings without a win by beating Crusaders - and in some style at Seaview as substitute Josh Kelly's sensational 30-yard strike two minutes from time clinched three much-needed points.

It was Kelly's first goal for the Braidmen to clinch a first league win for Ballymena at the north Belfast ground for six years - and on a day of 'firsts' goalkeeper Jordan Williamson excelled with a number of fine saves and a late penalty stop on his first Premiership start for the club this term.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey is confident his side can start to find some consistency now that his leading lights are coming back from injury, Ryan Harpur and Cathair Friel are now back in the ranks, but Leroy Millar and Jude Winchester still to return.

If anything, the relief at picking up three points would have been even more keenly felt among Dungannon Swifts fans as their team brought to an end a horrendous sequence of eight straight league defeats - and nine in all competitions - by beating Warrenpoint Town 3-1.

Mark Patton was the double goal-scoring hero as Kris Lindsay's 10th-placed side gave themselves some breathing space near the foot of the table.

Carrick hot under Currie

Carrick Rangers keep on defying the odds and a fifth league win in eight games to lie seventh in the table proves Niall Currie's men have very much found their Premiership feet.

A 3-0 win over improving Institute will serve to further boost confidence among the ranks of the men from Taylor's Avenue, who have also seen off Glenavon, Ballymena United, Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts in recent weeks.

Industry, organisation and a sense of togetherness have proved a heady mix for the East Antrim club who are certainly making the rest of the league sit up and take notice.

Larne sailing along nicely

Media playback is not supported on this device Larne beat Lurgan Blues at Mourneview

Staying with the East Antrim theme, Carrick's near neighbours Larne are also showing some decent form - three wins and three draws yielding 12 points from a possible 21 for Tiernan Lynch's men.

And significantly, just four goals conceded in that run of seven games.

Central defender Harry Flowers is blossoming for Larne and he set last year's Championship winners on their way with the first goal in their impressive 3-1 win away to Glenavon - ex-Ballymena men Albert Watson and Johnny McMurray also getting their names on the scoresheet.

More of the same from the Inver Park side should go some way to sealing a top-six place in their first term back in the top flight.