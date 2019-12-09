Confederation Cup Egyptian sides dominate again

French coach Sebastien Desabre left the Uganda national team to take over at Egyptian club Pyramids

Egyptian side Pyramids showed on Sunday why they are among the favourites to win the Confederation Cup as they thrashed Nouadhibou of Mauritania 6-0 in Cairo.

Burkinabe Eric Traore and Egyptian Mohamed Farouk both scored twice with Ghanaian John Antwi and Ivorian Wilfried Kanon adding a goal each.

It was the seventh victory in eight qualifying and group matches for Pyramids under French coach Sebastien Desabre, with the other game drawn.

The other Egyptian side in Group A Al Masry beat Nigeria's Enugu Rangers beat 4-2 in the coastal city of Alexandria.

Goals from Nigerian Austin Amutu, Ahmed Nasser, Libyan Moftah Taktak and Hassan Ali put the hosts in a commanding position before Enugu rallied to make the scoreline more respectful.

Pyramids top Group A ahead of Al Masry on goal difference, six points clear of Enugu Rangers of Nigeria and Nouadhibou after two rounds.

Other clubs to watch in the pursuit of a $1.25 million first prize are Renaissance Berkane and Hassania Agadir of Morocco and Horoya of Guinea.

Berkane, runners-up to Zamalek of Egypt last season in the second-tier continental club competition held Zanaco of Zambia 1-1 in Lusaka to lead Group B.

Burkinabe Djibril Ouattara put the club from northeast Morocco ahead on 15 minutes and Charles Zulu levelled before half-time.

Horoya, a hugely ambitious club under wealthy owner Antonio Souare, outplayed Al Nasr of Libya 3-0 in Conakry to top Group C.

Veteran Burkina Faso forward Aristide Bance, Heritier Makambo from the DR Congo and Zimbabwean Tafadzwa Kutinyu scored for the multi-national outfit.

Mehdi Oubila netted midway through the first half and captain Yassine Rami scored just after half-time to earn Hassania an impressive 2-0 away win over Paradou of Algeria in Blida.

They lead Group D by three points from former African champions Enyimba of Nigeria, who edged San Pedro of the Ivory Coast 1-0 in Aba thanks to a second-half goal from Martins Usule.

Confederation Cup results:

Group A

Al Masry (Egypt) 4-2 Enugu Rangers (Nigeria)

Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) Pyramids (Egypt) 6-0 Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Group B

ESAE (Benin) 0-2 DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo) Zanaco (Zambia) 1-1 Renaissance Berkane (Morocco)

Group C

Djoliba (Mali) 1-0 Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

Bidvest Wits (South Africa) Horoya (Guinea) 3-0 Al Nasr (Libya)

Group D