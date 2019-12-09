Crewe Alexandra: Rescheduling Macclesfield match would 'preserve competition integrity'

David Artell's Crewe Alexandra dropped to fifth in League Two but have a game in hand on three of the top four

Crewe boss David Artell says rescheduling their suspended League Two fixture at Macclesfield would "preserve the integrity of the competition".

Saturday's match was called off by the English Football League after Silkmen players went unpaid and said their mental wellbeing was at "rock bottom".

Artell says he will not push to be awarded three points and is happy to fulfil the fixture at a later date.

"We could make a big song and dance," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I don't mind playing. That keeps the integrity of the competition. If there was a rule that said they would lose the three points automatically then that's fine, but that's not the case."

Following the fixture suspension, Macclesfield owner Amar Alkadhi said he was in "advanced negotiations with various third parties" over a possible takeover of the club.

Meanwhile, Artell said that not allowing suspended midfielders Jay Harris and Connor Kirby to feature for the Silkmen in the eventual rearranged fixture would also be fair.

"The two lads who were suspended should be suspended for our game," he continued.

"I'm not saying that because they are their best, worst or most influential players, I'm saying it because that's the integrity of the competition.

"It is more important than our feelings of wrongdoing or Macclesfield's feelings of hardship."