FAI crisis: Irish football governing body to meet Shane Ross and Sport Ireland

The release of the FAI's 2018 accounts on Friday presented a bleak picture for the association

The crisis-hit Football Association of Ireland will meet Sports Minister Shane Ross and Sport Ireland on Wednesday.

On Friday, it was revealed that the Republic of Ireland football governing body had liabilities of over 55m euro.

The release of the FAI's 2018 accounts also showed that former chief executive John Delaney had been given a severance package of 462,000 euro.

Wednesday's discussions will take place at a parliamentary committee meeting in Dublin.

Irish Senator Padraig O Ceidigh, a member of the Oireachtas Transport, Tourism and Sport Committee, requested on Sunday that the FAI should meet with the Sports Minister and Sport Ireland and the football governing body has agreed to this.

Senator O Ceidigh confirmed on Monday that the meeting will take place on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT.

The FAI's previous appearance before the parliamentary committee in April came for in huge criticism after former chief executive Delaney said that he was unable to answer several questions about the his time in the role because of "legal advice".

The FAI has been in crisis since news emerged in March of a 100,000 euro loan given to it by Delaney in 2017.

A number of investigations are ongoing into the financial affairs of the FAI, and government funding has also been suspended since Delaney's departure from the association in September.

Since Friday's announcement of the football governing body's bleak financial situation, there has been speculation job losses could be imminent with suggestions that Uefa and Fifa could be forced to intervene to help the FAI through its financial crisis.

Speaking after the release of the FAI's accounts, Sports Minister Ross described the association as a "complete and utter mess" but said that it was "too early" to discuss any possibility of a government bailout.

On Friday, it was also announced that FAI president Donal Conway would step down from is role with his successor to be announced at an EGM on 25 January.