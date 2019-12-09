Bedfordshire Police investigating fight at under-15s football game

Police are investigating after a fight involving 15 to 20 people broke out a youth football match in Bedfordshire.

The incident took place during an under-15s game between Wixams Wanderers and St Joseph's Youth on Saturday and involved both players and spectators.

Reports on social media suggest at least one child was injured.

Bedfordshire Police says officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a football match off Harrier Leys, Wixams, near Bedford.

Detective chief inspector Andy Southam added: "Officers attended, by which time the disorder had been broken up.

"We are in contact with the Bedfordshire FA over this incident, and would welcome any witnesses or anyone with relevant details to come forward."

A Bedfordshire FA spokesperson said they were aware of the incident and are assisting the police with their investigation.

Police have asked any witnesses to contact them on 101 or via the website, quoting reference 190.