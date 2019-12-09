Ander Herrera among 36 players cleared of sporting corruption in 2010-11 season

Ander Herrera played for Zaragoza between 2009 and 2011

Paris St-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera is among 36 players who have been cleared of fixing a match between Levante and Real Zaragoza in 2011.

Zaragoza won the game but were accused of paying Levante players 965,000 euros (£812,851) to lose so they could avoid relegation in the 2010-11 season.

Leganes coach Javier Aguirre and ex-Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez were also among those who stood trial.

All 41 people accused were found not guilty of sporting corruption.

In a statement, the court cited a lack of evidence.

However, two former Zaragoza officials were convicted of fraud.

The judge found former president Agapito Iglesias and former financial director Javier Porquera guilty of using 1.73m euros (£1.46m) from Zaragoza's accounts to pay players relegation bonuses.

They were issued a jail sentence of one year and three months but are unlikely to serve jail time due to Spanish rules over suspended sentences for first-time offenders.