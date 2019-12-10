Bayern Munich v Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane to be rested for Champions League game

Former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry scored four times in Bayern Munich's 7-2 win over Tottenham in October

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is set to rest some of his players for Spurs' final Champions League group match, away at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Last season's beaten finalists Spurs are second in Group B and have already secured their place in the last 16, behind group winners Bayern.

Mourinho has already said he will rest top goalscorer Harry Kane.

"I can say that Harry Kane will not play, but who will play, I need to think," said Mourinho.

"The Bayern match will be one when I am going to rest some players."

Tottenham, then-managed by Mauricio Pochettino, were embarrassed in the home match against Bayern in October, losing 7-2 in London, before the Argentine was sacked last month.

Mourinho, a Champions League winner with Porto in 2003-04 and with Inter Milan in 2009-10, was in charge for Spurs' match against Olympiakos and, despite falling 2-0 behind, a 4-2 victory secured their place in the knockout phase.

Tottenham, seventh in the Premier League, are playing seven times in December and their next two league matches are away at sixth-placed Wolves on Sunday and then at home to a Chelsea side who are fourth on 22 December.

Bayern, who have been German champions seven years in a row, are struggling domestically and a 2-1 loss at leaders Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday left them seventh in the Bundesliga table.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham have already qualified for the Champions League last 16 with the winner of the match between Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade moving into the Europa League

Match facts

Head-to-head

Bayern Munich have only lost one of their five previous meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (won three, drew one), scoring 13 goals in those five games - more than half of which came in their 7-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October this season.

This will be Tottenham's first visit to Bayern in any competition since November 1983 in the Uefa Cup last 16; they have lost both of their two away games against them in all competitions by an aggregate 5-1 scoreline.

Both Bayern and Spurs have different managers from their previous meeting on matchday two, with Niko Kovac and Mauricio Pochettino departing respectively. It is the first time a fixture has seen both teams have different managers in each game since 2017-18, when Bayern Munich and Anderlecht changed managers between fixtures.

Bayern Munich

Striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 10 Champions League goals in this season's group stage, including two against Spurs on matchday two. The record for goals in the group stage of a single campaign is held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 11 in 2015-16 for Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich had 16 shots on target in their 6-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on matchday five, the most by a team in this season's Champions League. Bayern last had more in a Champions League game in October 2013 against Viktoria Plzen (18).

This is the eighth time in the last 10 seasons Bayern have topped their Champions League group - however, should they beat Spurs it would be the first time they have ever won all six group stage matches in a Champions League campaign.

Tottenham