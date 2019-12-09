Football gossip: McTominay, Solskjaer, Eriksen, Emery

Manchester United are planning to give Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 23, a new £60,000-a-week contract. (Sun)

Everton approached former Arsenal boss Unai Emery about the vacant manager's job at Goodison Park. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United retain their longstanding interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, in January, but face competition for the Dane. (90min)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the door is always open should Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wish to return to his former club. (La Repubblica, via Goal)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told his job is safe by the club's owners and they will not move for former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail)

Arsenal face competition from Inter Milan and Juventus for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, who is on loan at Roma. (Mirror)

Newcastle and Bournemouth are monitoring Hull City's 22-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen. (90min)

Bologna have contacted two Premier League clubs about their Italian strikers - Wolves' Patrick Cutrone, 21, and 19-year-old Everton forward Moise Kean. (Le Repubblica - in Italian)

Bologna director Walter Sabatini has ruled out a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic after revealing the 38-year-old Swedish striker has already decided on his next destination. (Mail)

Dalian Yifang boss Rafael Benitez has ruled himself out of a return to the Premier League for the time being. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is wary about launching a spending spree in January after the Blues' transfer ban was lifted. (Evening Standard)

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi has ruled out a potential move for Everton and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 28. (Hayatta Besiktas Radio station, via Liverpool Echo)

Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland says he is not finding it hard to deal with the transfer speculation surrounding him. (Goal)