Swansea City: Steve Cooper shares burden after club's league slump

Steve Cooper was appointed Swansea City manager in June

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper says it is down to him as well as the players to get their season back on track.

The Swans dropped to 11th in the Championship after they lost away for the first time this season - a 5-1 thumping at West Brom.

Cooper said management and players had an "honest" meeting as they prepare to face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

"We believe in the players and my approach to this is, 'We can do this lads'," he said.

"We can beat anybody we come up against but we have to do it ourselves.

"We had a very honest and productive meeting this morning which I won't go into too much, apart from giving the message that we need to stand up and be counted.

"We know we have only won three of the last 15 games."

Swansea began the season spectacularly, banking 16 points from their first six league games to lead the Championship table.

But they have taken only 14 points from the 14 outings since August and their home record is the worst in the division's top 17.

Cooper, who says "there is no logic" to his team's dip in fortunes, is in his first season as a club boss and revealed he speaks regularly to more experienced managers for advice.

And he added: "Rest assured, I need to do this myself.

"It is good to confide in people and have conversations, but the person I'm looking at more than anybody is myself, then the players because we really want to be together.

"We're two points away from the play-offs and we have to make sure that is a motivation - to get back in there."

Swansea were the only EFL side unbeaten away from home this season until they were taken apart at the Hawthorns.

"Nobody has a spring in their step, certainly not me, but the only way to get over it is to get back out there and put it right," added Cooper.

"We'll stick to what we do. There won't be loads of changes, if any, in January. We know that as we haven't got millions of pounds to spend. That's fine.

"We have to be proud we are the ones in situ representing the club and the badge, so let's get on with it."