Livingston enter women's team for 2020 season

Livingston Women will play at the Tony Macaroni Arena next season

Livingston will be represented by a women's team in the SWF Championship for the first time next season.

The West Lothian Club say they are "excited" after launching a side, the last Scottish top-flight club to do so.

In a partnership with Blackburn United, Livingston Women will train and play at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

"We were the only top-flight team [to not have] a women's team and I think we had to do our very best to make that happen," said chairman Robert Wilson.

"I'm proud that during my tenure we have a women's team wearing the Livingston badge and the 1st team kit."

The remaining youth teams and development side will continue to play under the Blackburn United badge.