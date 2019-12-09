Champions League - Group E
Napoli17:55KRC Genk
Venue: San Paolo

Napoli v KRC Genk

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG54101221013
2Real Madrid522111748
3Club Bruges503239-63
4Galatasaray502319-82

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55002141715
2Tottenham53111711610
3Red Star Belgrade5104319-163
4Olympiakos5014714-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5320123911
2Shakhtar Donetsk5131810-26
3Dinamo Zagreb51229905
4Atalanta5113512-74

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus5410104613
2Atl Madrid52126517
3B Leverkusen520357-26
4Lokomotiv Moscow510449-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5311118310
2Napoli52307439
3RB Salzburg5212161157
4KRC Genk5014516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona532073411
2Inter Milan52129727
3B Dortmund521267-17
4Slavia Prague502338-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig531186210
2Zenit St Petersburg52127617
3Lyon52127617
4Benfica5113711-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax5311125710
2Valencia52218718
3Chelsea52219818
4Lille5014312-91
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories