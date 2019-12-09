Newcastle offer season ticket holders free half-season ticket to try and fill St James' Park

Jonjo Shelvey scored Newcastle's equaliser as they came from behind to beat Southampton

Newcastle are offering season ticket holders a free additional half-season ticket to gift to fellow supporters to help try and fill St James' Park.

Sunday's 2-1 victory over Southampton was Newcastle's lowest home crowd for a Premier League match since November 2010, with 42,303 in attendance.

The free ticket will cover 10 home Premier League games, starting against Everton on 28 December.

Tickets will be available on a first-come first-served basis from Tuesday.

"To have the crowds we have is wonderful and we can't ever take that for granted," said Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

"But the question to all of us at the club is can we pack the stadium to the rafters?

"It starts with results on the pitch, but I hope a gesture like this will help us to fill the place because St James' Park in full voice is a force to be reckoned with."

Newcastle fans held a protest against the ownership of Mike Ashley outside St James' Park before their opening Premier League match against Arsenal this season.

The Magpies are currently 11th in the Premier League, with 22 points from 16 matches.