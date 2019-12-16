Aston Villa v Liverpool: Neil Critchley 'very proud' to take charge of young squad

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster could be a doubt for the quarter-final tie against Aston Villa

Under-23s coach Neil Critchley says he will be "very proud" to take charge of Liverpool against Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds will field a youthful team on Tuesday as manager Jurgen Klopp leads his senior players at the Club World Cup in Qatar the following day.

"It's a great opportunity for all of us, myself included," Critchley said.

"I'll be very proud to lead the team out. To see the excitement in their eyes, it is so uplifting."

Liverpool's senior squad will face Monterrey in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday, with the game shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 17:30 GMT.

With less than 22 hours separating the two fixtures, Liverpool have had to spread their resources - and Critchley believes there is an opportunity for his young side to impress Klopp.

"He takes great interest in our young players," Critchley said. "He's fully aware of all our young players and who they are.

"He asks me questions about them constantly so I'm sure he will be watching the game with great interest.

"The group of players that will take the pitch is one that I work with constantly - it's not like we are throwing a team together.

"We will be well prepared. It's important that we go and play like a Liverpool team."

Liverpool Club World Cup squad Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams

Liverpool secured their quarter-final place in October by beat Arsenal 5-4 on penalties at Anfield after a 5-5 thriller.

Teenager Curtis Jones fired in the winning penalty for the Reds following 20-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher's save from Dani Ceballos' spot-kick.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is Critchley's main concern after picking up an ankle injury in training.

"He's got a knock so he's doubtful," confirmed Critchley. "We're assessing him [on Monday]; fingers crossed he makes it. We'll see."

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is waiting on the fitness of midfielder Conor Hourihane.

"He was struggling in training but he should be OK for Tuesday," Smith said.

Villa are five-time winners of the EFL Cup and beat Wolverhampton Wanders 2-1 in the fourth round to reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2012.

How Liverpool could line-up against Aston Villa

