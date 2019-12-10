Scottish Gossip: Scottish FA, Kieran Tierney, Rangers, Queen's Park, Celtic, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scottish football could be a testing ground for the introduction of concussion substitutes. The Scottish FA has written to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) offering to use the system in next season's Scottish Cup and the SPFL are also open to the trial being rolled out in league matches. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has suffered a fresh injury blow after being forced off with a shoulder problem in Arsenal's 3-1 win at West Ham on Monday night. (Sun)

Rangers face a fight to keep teen winger Kai Kennedy, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City among the clubs looking at the 17-year-old. (Daily Record)

Queen's Park have rejected bids from Rangers and Newcastle United - whose offer of £35,000 was more than the Ibrox club - for Scotland Under-17s midfielder Reagan Thomson. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic's League Cup final win over Rangers and 10th successive trophy increases the pressure on the Ibrox side for the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park in three weeks' time, says Parkhead playmaker Ryan Christie. (Herald, print edition)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has been reunited with the League Cup winners' medal he lost moments after lifting the trophy on Sunday. League chiefs searched the Hampden pitch to find it. (Sun, print edition)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes the dominant display by Steven Gerrard's men in the final proves they have nothing to fear from Celtic this season. (Evening Times, print edition)

Hamilton manager Brian Rice hopes to extend goalkeeper Luke Southwood's loan deal from Reading - which expires on January 5 - until the end of the season. (Daily Star, print edition)

RUGBY GOSSIP

Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa has verbally agreed to return to Glasgow Warriors but remains in signing talks with the club after being offered a two-and-a-half year deal over the weekend. (Daily Mail, print edition)