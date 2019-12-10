FAI: Governing body 'unable' to attend Oireachtas Committee meeting

The release of the FAI's 2018 accounts on Friday presented a bleak picture for the association

The Football Association of Ireland board has said it is "unable" to attend Wednesday's emergency Oireachtas Committee meeting.

The meeting had been arranged to discuss the dire financial situation at the association.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport invited the FAI, Minister for Sport Shane Ross and Sport Ireland to the meeting.

The association revealed on Friday that it has liabilities of over 55m euro.

By releasing its annual accounts, the governing body also showed that former chief executive John Delaney had been given a severance package of 462,000 euro.

Minister Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin issued a statement on Monday saying that they would be happy to meet the committee, but not before progress is made on restoring funding to grassroots football.

In its statement on Wednesday morning, the FAI said: "The focus of the board at this moment in time remains the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs, as well as the appointment of an independent chairperson and independent directors.

"As key board members and senior executive staff are required at meetings vital to the financial restructuring and the appointment of an independent chairperson, it is not possible for the FAI to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on this occasion.

"The board remains committed to appearing before the committee on a date when the appropriate representatives are available."

It emerged in March that Delaney had given the FAI a 100,000 euro loan

The FAI's previous appearance before the parliamentary committee in April came for in huge criticism after former chief executive Delaney said that he was unable to answer several questions about the his time in the role because of "legal advice".

The FAI has been in crisis since news emerged in March of a 100,000 euro loan given to it by Delaney in 2017.

A number of investigations are ongoing into the financial affairs of the FAI, and government funding has also been suspended since Delaney's departure from the association in September.

Since Friday's announcement of the football governing body's bleak financial situation, there has been speculation job losses could be imminent with suggestions that Uefa and Fifa could be forced to intervene to help the FAI through its financial crisis.

Speaking after the release of the FAI's accounts, Sports Minister Ross described the association as a "complete and utter mess" but said that it was "too early" to discuss any possibility of a government bailout.

On Friday, it was also announced that FAI president Donal Conway would step down from is role with his successor to be announced at an EGM on 25 January.