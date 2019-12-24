Swansea City: Can you name the League Cup winning team?

Manager Michael Laudrup steered Swansea to their first major English football trophy

Swansea City's decade draws to a close with the club battling in the championship.

But the decade will be remembered as one of the most historic in their history when they spent seven years in the Premier League.

The highlight came when they beat Bradford City 5-0 in the 2013 League Cup final to claim the first major English trophy in the club's centenary year.

But can you name the 11 players Michael Laudrup chose to start that historic match at Wembley?