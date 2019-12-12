Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 13 December

Cefn Druids v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 GMT: Six wins in their last seven games have seen Druids move into the top six with six games of the first phase remaining. Nomads are in second spot and a point behind New Saints. Nomads won 1-0 when the sides met at Deeside Stadium earlier in the season.

Caernarfon Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 19:45 GMT: Caernarfon won 3-2 in the reverse fixture at The Airfield in August and Sean Eardley's side are fifth in the table while Airbus, who were beaten 12-0 by New Saints in their last league game, are in the bottom two.

Barry Town United v The New Saints; 20:00 GMT: Barry's title challenged has faltered in recent weeks and Gavin Chesterfield's side have won one in five games. Cymru Premier leaders Saints are unbeaten in seven games, winning their last three matches. Evan Press scored to secure victory for Barry when the teams met at Park Hall in September.

Saturday, 14 December

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 GMT: Cardiff Met and Aberystwyth Town are both in the bottom half of the table, although Met look in a stronger position at present to claim a place in the top six. October's game at Park Avenue ended in a 2-2 draw.

Newtown v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: Kristian O'Leary's appointment as manager inspired Carmarthen to a first league win but subsequently lost their following two Cymru Premier games and knocked out of the Welsh Cup. Newtown, who are level on points with seventh placed Cardiff Met, won 2-1 at Richmond Park in August.

JD Welsh Cup Third Round

Saturday, 14 December

Penybont v Porthmadog; 14:30 GMT

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 14 December

Merthyr Town v Walton Casuals; 15:00 GMT