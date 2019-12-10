Didier Deschamps: France coach's contract extended to 2022 World Cup

Didier Deschamps coached France to World Cup victory in 2018

World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps has extended his France contract until the end of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Deschamps took over in 2012 and led France to the Euro 2016 final before their victory at the 2018 World Cup.

The extension means the 51-year-old will become France's longest-serving coach, surpassing Michel Hidalgo's eight years and six months in charge.

French football president Noel Le Graet called it "logical decision".

Le Graet previously said Deschamps' contract would be extended if France qualified for the 2020 European Championships.

Les Bleus achieved that goal in November and have been drawn in a group with 2014 world champions Germany, reigning European champions Portugal and an as yet unknown team who will qualify through the play-offs.

Deschamps, who was captain when France became world champions in 1998, previously had a contract that was due to expire after Euro 2020.