Daniel Stendel: Hearts' trust in ability 'more important than money' for new manager

New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel held his first press conference on Tuesday

New manager Daniel Stendel says "the feeling of trust" he has received from Hearts in his ability to improve the side "is more important than money".

The 45-year-old was explaining, at his first media conference, his decision to sign a two-and-a-half year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

He did not want to expand on his ongoing compensation dispute with former club Barnsley.

"I feel the club want me and the trust in my personality," the German said.

"They trust in the way I want to play football. It is a nice stadium, really good supporters and the social media reaction was so great and positive."

Stendel, who started his managerial career with Hannover 96 before joining Barnsley, has explained on Hearts' website that he will adopt a high press, or gegenpressing, style with his team.

But he inherits a side low in confidence and sitting 10th in the Scottish top-flight, only ahead of Hamilton Academical and St Johnstone on goal difference.

Asked what he would deem as success this season, he replied: "For me, to change the game on the pitch. We want to excite the fans. When we win more games than we lose.

"I can't say we will win the next three games, but I think we can show more confidence and playing more on the front foot."

Hearts: Daniel Stendel arrives in Edinburgh ahead of taking over at Tynecastle

Stendel had been sacked by Barnsley in October, 16 months into a two-year contract, following a poor start to their return to the Championship after leading them to promotion last season.

Negotiations with the English club were partly to blame for Hearts spending five weeks without a manager since Craig Levein's sacking and owner Ann Budge has stated that Barnsley's claim for compensation is "entirely without merit".

Having released his own response on his Facebook page on Monday, Stendel told the media: "I said all that I wanted in my statement and I think that's enough." He refused to comment on Barnsley's claim he had been sacked because he had entered negotiations with a rival Championship club without permission.

Stendel admitted he knew little about Hearts before being interviewed for the job but pointed out that "I watched the last three games to get the best impression of the team".

He confirmed that "it is my biggest wish" that his assistants at Barnsley, Chris Stern and Dale Tonge, will follow him to Tynecastle but admitted "at the moment, it is not easy".

Stendel, who has held discussions with former caretaker Austin MacPhee, said he would be postponing judgement on whether he needs to make changes to his squad in January until fully assessing his players.

"I know we have some important players injured at the moment and I hope they come back early," he said. "The first thing is to change the feeling on the pitch. We need to play with courage.

"It is important we change the attitude of the players on the pitch and, if we do this, we have a good chance to win games."

'Too many players of similar type'

Former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

On paper, you would think Hearts would be too good to go down, but that means nothing if you don't win enough points.

Having looked at the players at the start of the season and some of the recruitment, everybody was quite happy, but it hasn't worked out for whatever reason.

They've certainly signed a lot of players - I know they've had a lot of injuries. It might be they are not set up the right way and it might take a change in management to get the best out of them, but they have certainly signed a lot of players with good track records.

But the balance of the squad has not been right. There have been too many of a similar type - like defensive midfielders - and you are therefore short elsewhere.

Daniel Stendel's got to get off to a good start. I know one of them is against Celtic, but four out of his first five games are at Tynecastle and he's got that opportunity and he has the chance to stamp his authority.