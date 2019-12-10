Irish Premiership: Baxter hopes Crusaders can be involved in title run-in

David Cushley and Ross Clarke pose attacking threats for Crusaders

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter hopes his team can be involved in the race for the Irish Premiership title after a hectic run of festive fixtures.

Last week's 1-0 defeat by Ballymena United left the Crues one point behind leaders Linfield and Coleraine and they are away to Glentoran on Saturday.

"We hope we can hang in or around that top four and be in there on the run-in, fighting to be involved in that push to the line as best we can," said Baxter.

"The next four weeks will tell a tale."

Each of the top-flight clubs will play five fixtures over the coming weeks in a busy run of games which Baxter believes will prove crucial to establishing the genuine candidates for the Gibson Cup this term.

"Come the end of January and into February you usually see one or two teams start to pull away and the next number of weeks will be important as all the top teams play each other," added the Crues boss.

"I don't think we'll see a winner emerge from that but you could certainly see a team get an advantage.

"It's important we take one game at a time as we can't think too far ahead. There are so many teams that are so strong in this league."