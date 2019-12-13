Sportscene Predictions: Rory Lawson takes on Steven Thompson

From the section

Four matchdays in and BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson has triumphed just once in the Sportscene predictor.

Can he arrest that slump against former Scotland rugby union captain Rory Lawson as the duo give their opinions on how the weekend's Scottish Premiership games will go?

Scottish Premiership - week 18 Thommo Rory Aberdeen v Hamilton 2-0 3-0 Hearts v St Johnstone 2-1 2-0 Ross County v Kilmarnock 2-1 1-1 St Mirren v Livingston 1-1 1-1 SUNDAY Motherwell v Rangers 2-3 1-3 Celtic v Hibernian 3-1 4-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Rory's prediction: 3-0

Hearts v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Rory's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Rory's prediction: 1-1

SUNDAY

Motherwell v Rangers (12:00 GMT)

Thommo's prediction: 2-3

Rory's prediction: 1-3

Celtic v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Rory's prediction: 4-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 20 Paul Craig 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 4 Thommo 200 Guests 160