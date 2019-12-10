Derry City sign ex-St Patrick's Athletic midfielder Conor Clifford

Conor Clifford captained Chelsea to an FA Youth Cup in 2010

Derry City have signed ex-St Patrick's Athletic central midfielder Conor Clifford for the 2020 season.

The former Chelsea youth captain has spent the last season and a half with St Pat's, helping them to fifth place in the League of Ireland last season.

Prior to his time with the Saints, Clifford spent a season at Dundalk, before a brief stint with Limerick.

The 28-year-old was capped for the Republic of Ireland at Under-17, U19 and U21 levels.

He also captained Chelsea to an FA Youth Cup in 2010.

Last month Derry signed another former Chelsea player, striker Walter Figueira, who spent last season with Waterford.