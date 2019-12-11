Jerry Thompson: Carrick Rangers player dies aged 24

Jerry Thompson joined Carrick Rangers from Ards earlier this season

Carrick Rangers say they are "saddened" by the sudden death of 24-year-old player Jerry Thompson.

The former Cliftonville, Larne and Portadown defender joined Carrick from Ards earlier this season.

"Gerard, or Jerry as he was more affectionately known, became an instant hit with his teammates and our supporters," the club added.

"He was a larger than life character who brought a fantastic energy and commitment to our Club."

Thompson made 10 appearances for the Premiership side this season.

"Although he was only with us for a short time, he will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with Carrick Rangers FC.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Jerry's family and friends at this difficult and sad time.

"Rest in peace, Jerry. You will forever be a member of the Amber Army."