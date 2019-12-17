Everton v Leicester City: Duncan Ferguson wants 'bear pit' for Carabao Cup quarter-final

Everton have not won four consecutive EFL Cup matches since November 1986

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Everton's caretaker-manager Duncan Ferguson wants Goodison Park to be a "bear pit" for Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

Ferguson's passion has been a key feature since he took over after Marco Silva's dismissal earlier in December.

The Scot hopes to recreate the atmosphere that helped Everton beat Chelsea 3-1 in his first match as boss.

"That atmosphere at the ground was incredible. I'm sure they [the fans] will want to go again," Ferguson said.

Three consecutive defeats had seen the club slip into the relegation zone under Silva.

But former Everton forward Ferguson has gained four Premier League points since taking temporary charge of the club - with Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United also illustrative of the galvanising effect he has had.

And Ferguson is hoping their resurgent form and a raucous atmosphere at a sold-out Goodison can propel the club to only their third EFL Cup semi-final in 32 years.

"For the supporters to turn up again, it was never in doubt to be honest with you," he added.

"They love their club, don't they? We need them and I am sure they will deliver. Leicester are a great team, very strong in the transition, and they're going to be a really tough test.

"It's going to be a big ask but we're at Goodison, we're at the fortress, and we need to make it a bear pit."

Leicester arrive on Merseyside second in the Premier League and on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run.

The three-time winners are also keen to ensure they go beyond the quarter-final for the first time since they last lifted the trophy in 2000.

"We want to challenge for trophies," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

"In the last couple of years, the team has just fallen short at the quarter-final stage, so we're looking to make the semi and go there and be ready to work for it.

"It's not easy because there are so many teams that want to do it as well, but for us, our mindset and mentality is to try to get into the semi-final. We need to put in a good performance to do that on Wednesday."

Match stats