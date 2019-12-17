Manchester United v Colchester United: Solskjaer taking Carabao Cup seriously

Marcus Rashford scored two goals in United's fourth-round Carabao Cup win against Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will be fully motivated when they meet League Two Colchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The United boss is expected to make changes for the quarter-final tie.

"We showed that by the team we put out against Chelsea [in the fourth round] that we take this seriously," Solskjaer said.

"Now we've got a chance to get into the semi-finals and, for us, this game is a big one."

United striker Marcus Rashford scored a penalty and a stunning free-kick in a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge to set up the tie with Colchester at Old Trafford.

The EFL Cup victory over Chelsea in October was United's third win in a row - all away from home - after a run of six games without a win.

"Even though we were in a difficult spell in the league it was still important for us to create that momentum and belief in the players," said Solskjaer.

"The motivation and the attitude will be right so we're hoping to get to the final."

Paul Pogba's Manchester United comeback is set to be delayed after he missed two days' training because of illness.

The France midfielder was expected to return to training this week after recovering from the ankle injury that has kept him out since September.

Defender Diogo Dalot could make his first appearance for United since the 1-0 defeat by Newcastle in the Premier League in October.

Colchester United reached the League Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in their history by beating fellow League Two side Crawley Town in the fourth round.

The Essex side - the lowest-ranked team left in the competition - also produced a huge upset in the third round when they dumped Premier League side Tottenham out of the competition 4-3 on penalties.

