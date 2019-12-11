Everton: David Moyes still under consideration to replace Marco Silva

David Moyes managed Everton for 11 years before leaving for Manchester United in 2013.

Everton are continuing to weigh up their options as they seek a successor to Marco Silva - with former manager David Moyes still figuring heavily in discussions.

Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira withdrew his interest on Tuesday in favour of staying in China.

The Portuguese was under consideration but Everton had made no firm decision on whether to appoint him.

Owner Farhad Moshiri must now look at other options - including Moyes.

The ambitious billionaire is sure to investigate the possibility of Carlo Ancelotti's availability after the 60-year-old Italian was sacked by Napoli despite guiding them to the Champions League knockout phase.

Everton also held informal talks with Unai Emery after he was sacked by Arsenal but that has gone no further at this stage, while Bournemouth's Eddie Howe has admirers in the Goodison Park boardroom.

The possibility of Ancelotti being tempted to Goodison Park is remote, with Arsenal also casting an eye over his situation, while others like Howe and Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta are unlikely to want to leave their respective clubs in mid-season.

Duncan Ferguson's spectacular impact on and off the pitch galvanised Everton's support with the 3-1 win against Chelsea - but the possibility remains that the more experienced 56-year-old Moyes could yet be invited back.

Moyes has been under consideration for a return in come capacity since well before Silva's sacking but Everton's board hesitated after fans reacted angrily to the possibility.

The Scot, however, is still very much in the frame and could yet return to the job he left for Manchester United in 2013, most likely in an interim capacity.

Pereira told Sky Sports News he was "grateful" to be considered for the role, but was "still coach of SIPG and SIPG is a club close to my heart".

His fellow Portuguese Silva was sacked after 18 months in charge following the 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.