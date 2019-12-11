Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Scott McTominay, Hibs, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Steve Clarke insists the national team can get a "colossal" boost from a full house at Hampden after the Scottish FA slashed ticket prices for the Euro 2020 play-off against Israel in March. (Daily Record)

Hearts owner Ann Budge says sacked manager Craig Levein and former assistant Austin MacPhee will share sporting director duties until a permanent candidate is appointed in the new year. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith says Celtic's League Cup final winner over Rangers on Sunday would have been ruled out for offside had he been successful in his attempts to introduce VAR as a member of UEFA and FIFA's influential football committees a decade ago. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton admits League Cup success is all the sweeter because he feared his career was over after a recurring knee injury restricted him to just 20 starts in the last two seasons. (Times, print edition)

Celtic midfield target Niklas Dorsch, who plays for Heidenhem in the German second tier, has dealt a blow to the Scottish champions' hopes of signing him by indicating he only wants to play in the Bundesliga. (Sun)

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard has singled out Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay as the key to the Old Trafford club's revival, hailing the 23-year-old as their "rock". (Daily Star, print edition)

Hibernian can still achieve their targets of winning a cup and finishing in the European places in the league this season, despite the upheaval of a change of manager, says captain David Gray. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor believes it is inevitable fellow Dons centre-back Scott McKenna will move on to "bigger and better things" and says the 23-year-old has all the attributes to thrive in English football. (Courier, print edition)