Kieran Tierney: Scotland full-back suffers dislocated shoulder

Tierney has made 11 appearances for Arsenal since his summer move from Celtic

Arsenal have confirmed Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney dislocated a shoulder in Monday's win at West Ham.

The £25m signing from Celtic was forced off half an hour into his third Premier League start after falling awkwardly and is "undergoing further assessment".

Tierney, 22, had to wait until late September for his Arsenal debut after a double hernia operation in May.

His last cap was 14 months ago against Israel, who Scotland face in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in March.